stella montano
Buy Now

Stella Montano showing off her artichokes at a community garden plot Thursday, Sept. 5, 2020. 

 Allayana Darrow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Stella Montano, a longtime AARP volunteer and community leader, has been selected as the next state president of AARP Wyoming.

Montano co-leads the AARP Community Action Team in Sheridan, bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections that will grow and support the work in Sheridan and statewide, according to a press release from AARP. 

Tags

Recommended for you