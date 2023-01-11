SHERIDAN — Stella Montano, a longtime AARP volunteer and community leader, has been selected as the next state president of AARP Wyoming.
Montano co-leads the AARP Community Action Team in Sheridan, bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections that will grow and support the work in Sheridan and statewide, according to a press release from AARP.
As president, Montano will serve as the head of the AARP Wyoming volunteer executive council. She will lead the council in developing the strategic direction for AARP Wyoming. She will also serve as the primary volunteer spokeswoman sharing AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities. Montano succeeds Casper resident Kate Sarosy as president. Sarosy moves into the regional volunteer director role this January and will support the efforts of 10 AARP offices.
In addition to her work with AARP, Montano volunteers as a longtime board member and current president at Life Link of Sheridan. She is the president-elect of the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Montano has also conducted dementia workshops, coordinated health fairs and is part of the Council of Social Agencies. She is passionate about caregiving and, as state president, will be focused on this issue and sharing resources and events to help caregivers throughout Wyoming.