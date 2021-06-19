DAYTON — This July, the Tongue River Valley Community Center is offering two day camps that will focus on project-based learning through e-textile projects, 3-D design and printing and flashlight-making lessons.
Ranchester was selected last winter as one of several locations to participate in the statewide Million Girl Moonshot program, administered through the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance with its MakeHER pilot program. The MakeHER program focuses on engaging girls in science, technology, engineering and math educational opportunities. Ranchester’s MakeHER Summer Day Camps are a partnership between the WYAA, the University of Wyoming Coe Innovation Center, UW 4-H and the UW College of Education.
The TRVCC is excited to be a part of the movement, Ranchester Center Supervisor and After School Program Coordinator Tanya McCoy said.
“I’m so excited for this camp. I love to watch the kids create and learn, especially when they don't realize they are learning (like through) project based learning,” McCoy said.
There is still space to register for both camps, she said. The first camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-9 for students, boys or girls, in grades 6-8. The second is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19-22 for grades 3-5, boys and girls. Grade level is based on the incoming fall 2021 grade, and lunches will be provided by the Sheridan County School District 1 summer lunch program. The camp will be held at the TRVCC Ranchester location.
“We’ll be holding two camps, and because we are a small community, even though it is geared towards getting girls involved in STEM, we’re shooting for 50% boys and 50% girls participation,” McCoy said.
McCoy first began engaging students in STEM learning at Friday activities over the last few years.
“The reason I went for this grant was because a few years ago, we did STEM clubs on Fridays, in four or six week sessions, but we only had boys sign up,” McCoy said. “I thought it would be fun to try and do this to get some more girls involved.”
According to Jane Crayton, makerspace coordinator at the University of Wyoming, the MakeHER program is designed to capture the attention of kids, and girls in particular, across Wyoming.
“Around age 11, girls are most at risk for opting out of STEM education experiences,” Crayton said. “It’s really important to start building confidence in STEM prior to that age, and definitely at that age. MakeHER is an intervention, but it will also provide students real-world experience.”
Through the MakeHER grant program, the TRVCC was able to purchase camp supplies and some makerspace equipment that will remain available for future STEM activity use past the camp, McCoy said.
“We were able to get a vinyl cutter with a grant, so students will be able to do a vinyl transfer,” she said. The kids will also build a flashlight with a soldering iron, which, if done correctly, will create a working circuit, causing the flashlight to light up.
“We will be doing several activities, and each day the kids will make one or more items to take home,” she said. “The first day is getting to know each other, learning about the space and the tools. They will also design a camp t-shirt.”
There is space left for boys and girls, according to McCoy, and registration is available online or in person. For more information, call 307-655-9191, visit one of the TRVCC sites or check trvcc.org.