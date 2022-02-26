SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host artist Stephanie Zier for two stackable rings classes in March.
The first will take place March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on beginning metalsmith. The cost for the class is $85 for SAGE members and $100 for nonmembers.
The second class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12. It will focus on metal clay and will include a 1.5-hour lunch break to fire the rings. The cost for this class is $140 for SAGE members and $150 for nonmembers.
Materials are included in both classes, and no experience is needed.
For additional information or to sign up for the classes, see artinsheridan.com.