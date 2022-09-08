SHERIDAN — Megan Stevens officially obtained ownership of Andi’s Coffee and Bakery in late August. Stevens was driven to purchase the shop due to her growing love for getting to know customers and being a part of the Sheridan community.
The shop was first opened in 2015, passing down ownership through generations before current owner Megan Stevens broke the trend.
Stevens has extensive culinary experience, working at Verdello, the Pony Grill and Bar, Frackelton’s and Birch. She mainly worked in the back-of-house at restaurants such as Frackelton’s, but at the Pony and Verdello, she interacted with customers.
Although Stevens said she had a great time at each location, she still felt she was missing something. With this in mind, a former coworker at Verdello, Kathy Bede, recommended Stevens purchase Andi’s and own her own business.
“Kathy has always been advocating for women empowerment,” Stevens said. “She is always making sure her employees get an education and all of that kind of stuff.”
Stevens said of her great connection with Andi’s even before her new purchase. She would spend hours planning her own business at Andi’s as far as competition and layout of the shop.
“Purchasing this business is like drinking water from a firehose,” Stevens laughed. “Although it is going to be difficult, I am excited to take on the challenge.”
She plans to keep the heart of Andi’s intact while working to modernize the location. Stevens plans to keep the menu the same, with small additions along the way.
Some of those changes include expanding the kitchen to allow bakery manager Kirsten Waliezer to experiment further with new recipes. Stevens and Waliezer have been discussing adding a stroopwafel to the menu, which is a thin waffle cookie sandwiching caramel filling.
Stevens and Waliezer are also working toward simplifying the menu and striving for quality over quantity.
“This is a diamond in the rough and I want to keep that, but I also want to modernize,” Stevens said. “There is just a balance between that where I need to find my footing.”
Another large change Stevens wants to implement is the name. She aims to change the name to Hygge Hearth Coffee and Bakery.
“It is a Scandinavian concept coming from a Norwegian word,” Stevens explained. “It is the idea of comfort. It is like a hug.”
The previous owner of Andi’s Heidi Homola has high hopes for the location's future.
“I am excited to see what Megan does with the place,” Homola said. “She has that passion for Andi’s that I had before.”
With the change in ownership, Stevens hopes to keep the community feel to bring people in the door. The last thing Stevens wants to do is alienate the customers or the employees. Since her purchase, Stevens has been working diligently to make sure all of the loyal customers are accounted for, getting to know each one.
Stevens hopes to have a grand opening in October, showcasing the new Hygge Hearth Coffee and Bakery.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.