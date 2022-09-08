SHERIDAN — Megan Stevens officially obtained ownership of Andi’s Coffee and Bakery in late August. Stevens was driven to purchase the shop due to her growing love for getting to know customers and being a part of the Sheridan community.

The shop was first opened in 2015, passing down ownership through generations before current owner Megan Stevens broke the trend. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

