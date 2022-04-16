SHERIDAN — Seven months after they applied for grants from the Wyoming Community Development Authority — and three months after grant recipients were supposed to be announced — local municipalities are still awaiting answers.
“We hope every day we’ll hear news on these things,” said Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. “The open-endedness of not knowing when, or if, we will receive these grants has been difficult.”
The most recent communication municipalities received on the grants was a March 28 letter from Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development Tammy Krei.
“Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to estimate timelines for when the program and funding allocations will become available,” Krei wrote. “…We understand this uncertainty may cause inconvenience for planning your project. Updates communicating more guidance will be provided to all applicants as soon as possible.”
WCDA’s Deputy Executive Director Chris Volzke said the awarding of the grants was significantly delayed because this was the organization’s first time administering and distributing the Community Development Block Grants.
“Since it was our first time doing this, we wanted to take a look at the national objectives for the program, the state objectives and the activities that are eligible for funding under the program,” Volzke said. “We are taking our time to make the proper decisions.”
Volzke said the organization tentatively hopes to reach a decision within the next month or so.
“We recognize the municipalities are kind of in limbo right now, and we need to close that feedback loop sooner than later,” Volzke said. “We appreciate their patience.”
According to a media release from the WCDA, the block grant program is focused on mixed-use and residential neighborhood development, and all municipalities and counties within Wyoming were encouraged to apply for $12 million in grant dollars.
The Community Development Block Grants are particularly focused on low-to-moderate-income areas of the community and addressing neighborhood blight and low-income housing. They can be used toward a variety of projects including public services for the homeless, seniors and people with disabilities; housing repair and revitalization; energy efficiency improvements for community facilities; and public infrastructure and utilities.
The city of Sheridan applied for 14 grants, requesting a total of $6.6 million. The town of Dayton applied for three grants, requesting a total of $1.35 million. The town of Ranchester requested $800,000 for two projects, while the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board requested $500,000 for one project.
The city of Sheridan submitted applications for a variety of different projects, ranging from funding for the remodel of the Kendrick Park Pool to the purchase of an ambulance.
McRae said the city did have alternate funding sources in place for most of the projects, which would allow them to proceed regardless of whether the city receives the grant funding. The one exception to this is the project involving the creation of a Sheridan Fire-Rescue substation at the north end of the city. For that project, other grant options will have to be pursued, McRae said.
The town of Dayton has submitted three grant applications: one for renovations to the Art Badgett Pool, one for updates to the town parks and one for the addition of a columbarium wall for cremated remains in the Dayton Cemetery.
Dayton Clerk-Treasurer Hanle Visser said the projects were currently being deferred until WCDA made a decision, although the town could choose to allocate dollars to any of the projects in the next fiscal year’s budget.
The town of Ranchester requested funding for two projects. One would help fund design work for the Ranchester-Dayton pathway system, while the other would fund the installation of a 6-inch forced sewer main.
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said it would be “nice, but not necessary” if the town received the funding for the projects.
“Neither of these projects are an immediate need,” Clark said. “They are things we identified for future growth. It’s kind of like a wish-list for us. It would be great if we could get the funding, but if not, we’ll just wait until we get the money some other way.”
Clark also requested a $500,000 grant on behalf of the Tongue River Joint Powers Board. If the board receives the grant, it will use those dollars to reimburse residents for service line connection expenses, Clark said.
“We’re just looking for any kind of funding for that project,” Clark said. “We realize it might be a bit of a stretch given the purpose of the grant program. It was something of a shot in the dark, but if you don’t ask for the funding, you don’t receive it.”
Applicants receiving funds will have five years to expend them. Each grant requires a 5% match from the municipalities — i.e. $25,000 for $500,000 projects, $15,000 for $300,000 projects etc.