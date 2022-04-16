Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 41F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.