The Schaffer boys, from left, Malcom, 2, and Zeke, 4, wave at the Kalif Clowns as they pass during the 32nd annual Story Days Parade Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

STORY — The 33rd annual Story Days event will take place Aug. 27-29, honoring Story’s first responders.

The event is open to all and features activities for all ages. For a complete schedule, see the Story Days Facebook page or storywyoming.org.

Friday, Aug. 27

• 4-10 p.m., fish and chips and full bar at the Story Store

• 5-7 p.m., silent auction open at Story Art Station

• 7-11 p.m., live music at Story Store, featuring The Terry Waugh Band

Saturday, Aug. 28

• 7-10 a.m., Story Volunteer Fireman’s Breakfast at Story Fire Hall

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Story Lion’s Club gun raffle ticket sales

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., arts, crafts, food vendors along parade route

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cook-off at Waldorf A’Story, live music by The Dugan Irby Band (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Mick Johnson (2-4 p.m.)

• 10 a.m., 33rd annual Story Days Parade

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids activities at Story Community Church

• 11 a.m., sloppy Joes, hot dogs and pie at Story Women’s Club

• 1 p.m., Mike Crilly Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at Crilly Pits

• 3 p.m., Wagon Box Inn — cornhole, volleyball, live music and more

Sunday, Aug. 29

• 11 a.m., worship in the park, hosted by Story Community Church

• Noon, picnic lunch in the park with live music by Debbie and Randy Fair

