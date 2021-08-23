STORY — The 33rd annual Story Days event will take place Aug. 27-29, honoring Story’s first responders.
The event is open to all and features activities for all ages. For a complete schedule, see the Story Days Facebook page or storywyoming.org.
Friday, Aug. 27
• 4-10 p.m., fish and chips and full bar at the Story Store
• 5-7 p.m., silent auction open at Story Art Station
• 7-11 p.m., live music at Story Store, featuring The Terry Waugh Band
Saturday, Aug. 28
• 7-10 a.m., Story Volunteer Fireman’s Breakfast at Story Fire Hall
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Story Lion’s Club gun raffle ticket sales
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., arts, crafts, food vendors along parade route
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cook-off at Waldorf A’Story, live music by The Dugan Irby Band (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Mick Johnson (2-4 p.m.)
• 10 a.m., 33rd annual Story Days Parade
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids activities at Story Community Church
• 11 a.m., sloppy Joes, hot dogs and pie at Story Women’s Club
• 1 p.m., Mike Crilly Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at Crilly Pits
• 3 p.m., Wagon Box Inn — cornhole, volleyball, live music and more
Sunday, Aug. 29
• 11 a.m., worship in the park, hosted by Story Community Church
• Noon, picnic lunch in the park with live music by Debbie and Randy Fair