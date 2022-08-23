05-22-21 story days 1web.jpg
Buy Now

The Schaffer boys, from left, Malcom, 2, and Zeke, 4, wave at the Kalif Clowns as they pass during the 32nd annual Story Days Parade Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

STORY — The annual Story Days celebration will take place in the small mountain community Aug 26-28.

The event will kick off Friday afternoon and wrap up Sunday with a community church service and potluck lunch at the Story Park.

Recommended for you