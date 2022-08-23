STORY — The annual Story Days celebration will take place in the small mountain community Aug 26-28.
The event will kick off Friday afternoon and wrap up Sunday with a community church service and potluck lunch at the Story Park.
Here's a look at the schedule of events:
• noon to 4 p.m., Story Store food and beer
• 4-10 p.m., Story Days silent auction at Story Art Station
• 4-10 p.m., food vendor, beer at Story Store
• 6-8 p.m., Story Woman's Club silent auction raffle tickets and food
• 6-10 p.m., Mick Johnson at Story Art Station
• 7 a.m., 5K color run and walk
• 7-10 a.m., Story Fireman's pancake feed, Story Hall
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft fair booths
• 9 a.m. to close, bar open at Story Store
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Story Days silent auction at Story Art Station
• 9 a.m., parade entry lineup
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Story Library book sale
• 11 a.m. to noon, field day and open house, Story School
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Story Museum open house
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Story Community Church kids activities
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Story Woman's Club fundraiser lunch and pie
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dugan Irby Band at Waldorf A'Story Guest Haus
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Story Woman's Club silent auction and raffle
• 1-3 p.m., adult scavenger hunt at Story Store
• 1-3 p.m., horseshoe and cornhole tournament at Crilly Pits
• 2:30 p.m., Cruisin' band at Waldorf A' Story Guest Haus
• 3 p.m., Story Woman's Club duck race
• 4 p.m., Story Woman's Club coffee table winner drawing
• 7-11 p.m., Mojo, beer and food at Story Art Station
• 11 a.m. to noon, Story Community Church service and potluck lunch, Story Park