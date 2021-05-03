STORY — It’s been nearly three years since the community of Story first started a major fundraising push for a 40-by-45-foot expansion of the Story Branch Library.
But there is still fundraising work to be done, according to Story Community Library Inc. board chair Marc Strahn. The construction project once scheduled for this summer has been pushed back to 2022, as prices for basic building materials like lumber and steel have spiked due to increased demand.
The library expansion will provide space for an expanded meeting room, more computer access and an expanded children’s area.
“The problem we’re running into is that the current construction costs have exceeded our previous estimates,” Strahn said. “When we started this project in 2018, we were looking at needing to raise $450,000 to $475,000. Right now, it’s creeping up closer to $550,000 or $600,000.”
The board voted last month to delay the project a year with hope that construction costs will decline, Strahn said. The delay also gives the community time for continued fundraising efforts.
“We decided we couldn’t start the building process right now because we don’t want to leave the library in disarray for a couple of years as we wait for funds to come in,” Strahn said. “We need the project to be fully funded or close to fully funded before we start. It’s kind of an all-or-nothing thing at this point.”
The library will be expanded onto property donated by Gary and Christine Roberts to Story Community Library Inc, Story’s nonprofit holding company for the library, in August 2018. The addition, once completed, will be gifted from the holding company to the library.
To date, the holding company has raised $365,667 in donations and pledges from private donors and local foundations.
“We’ve literally had donations of $5 and donations of $25,000,” Strahn said. “Everybody is giving at the level they can.”
In the most recent fundraising push in December, the holding company raised $53,700 for the project, Strahn said.
“We had close to 60 individual contributions, but the really interesting part was that half of them were brand new people who had never donated to the project before,” Strahn said. “That tells me we have a very strong project going forward, especially as more people move into Story.”
The library serves as the school library for Story Elementary School.
“We really do treat the Story grade school with a lot of respect and want to get them as involved in the library as they can,” board secretary Bill Doughty said. “We think they would really benefit from an expanded space.”
The library stacks will also be expanded into what is currently the library’s meeting space, Strahn said.
“It will expand on all levels and all sides,” Strahn said. “The library has been bulging at the seams for years and has outgrown the property we currently have. The only way to move this project forward was to have this gift given to us, and we’re very grateful for it.”
Donations to the Story Community Library project can be sent to P.O. Box 188, Story, WY 82842, Strahn said. All checks should be made payable to Story Community Library Inc. and include the words “expansion project” in the memo line. All donations are tax deductible.