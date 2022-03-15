SHERIDAN — The Story Branch Library will host an evening with author Melissa Cook beginning at 6 p.m. March 20.
Cook is the author of "The Call of the Last Frontier: The True Story of a Woman's 20-Year Alaska Adventure."
In 1995, Cook and her family moved to Nelson Lagoon on the Bering Sea coast and later to Prince of Wales Island in the Tongass National Forest. Her true story captures the essence of bush life, intriguing neighbors and life with multiple sclerosis.
The Story Branch Library is located at 20 N. Piney Road in Story.