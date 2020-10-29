SHERIDAN — Each year, the Story Lions Club awards several financial gifts to Story-Banner students. These are students with excellent academic records and who are planning to earn a higher education degree.
This year’s recipients are Elizabeth Romanjenko, Jamie Schlegel and Gracie Brown. Romanjenko plans to earn a degree in human services from Sheridan College; Schlegel is attending USC, majoring in international relations with a minor in Arabic; and Brown will study music and complete the prerequisites for dental hygiene at Sheridan College.
The Story Lions’ Gifts for Scholars are funded through its annual gun raffle ticket sales, which is usually held to coincide with the Story Days celebration.
This year’s celebration was cut short due to concern about the COVID-19 virus. In spite of that, Lions Club members reported this year’s sales were successful with outstanding support, members said.