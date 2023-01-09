SCSO1.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A man in his 70s died after being trapped under a fallen tree in Story last week.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Story Volunteer Fire Department EMS services were dispatched to John Lane in Story at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 5.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you