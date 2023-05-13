STORY — Concerns among Story residents about a decentralized autonomous organization that will own Wagon Box are wide-ranging.

Residents flooded the comment section of a post about the decentralized autonomous organization’s plans in the Story Community Facebook group. Concerns ranged from the impacts of the DAO on the community and historic restaurant to the potential exclusivity of the resort.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

