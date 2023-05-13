STORY — Concerns among Story residents about a decentralized autonomous organization that will own Wagon Box are wide-ranging.
Residents flooded the comment section of a post about the decentralized autonomous organization’s plans in the Story Community Facebook group. Concerns ranged from the impacts of the DAO on the community and historic restaurant to the potential exclusivity of the resort.
A DAO is similar to a limited liability company in structure but operates on the blockchain. Wagon DAO founder Paul McNiel said the DAO format allows for more transparency.
In 2021, Wyoming became the first state to recognize DAOs as a distinct form of LLC.
Ownership in the DAO will require the purchase of a non-fungible token, McNiel said the current plan is to cap ownership at 150 NFTs. Upon purchase, there will be an interview process.
“The idea is, you slowly build an organic community of people who have united not so much on having the same answers,” McNiel said. “...It’s more people united on asking the same questions.”
McNiel said the organic nature comes from expanding the group of token holders to friends of friends and other potentially interested people.
The restaurant will remain as it is and have a grand opening June 2 and 3. Token holders will be given preferential treatment for lodging at Wagon Box.
Community members are concerned about people who don’t mesh with the community moving to Story as a result of the DAO.
“They’re afraid that this is just going to bring all kinds of outside people into our area,” Robin Lemm, president of the Story Woman’s Club, said. “...They’re already upset about all the people that moved in during COVID, but they have mostly been the right kind of people.”
Rumors are swirling about the intent of the DAO as well. Lemm said one was whether it will become a cult. McNiel acknowledged that concern; he said if he hadn’t written the rough draft of plans the way he did, ownership would not have been appealing.
“I know one thing that people love is being a part of something special, so when I wrote (the rough draft), I wrote it with that in mind. Like, if I wanted to just write it super, super safe, so nobody would be offended, it would be boring,” McNiel said. “It’d be like, ‘Well, this is a timeshare.’ …But, I wanted to get a sense of belonging and a sense of being part of something.”
Concerns about McNiel’s association with Ryan Payne were also raised. Payne was a leader during the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to impede federal employees. The two recorded a video together in 2021 but did not discuss the incident at length. McNiel said he and Payne haven’t spoken much since the video was recorded.
The Wagon DAO rough draft claims its mission is to provide “a capital seed for a nascent network state,” and serve as a place for either gatherings or apocalyptic retreat. A network state is an online community that aims to own property and eventually be recognized by other, pre-existing states.
McNiel said the people he’s told about the project have been excited because it provides an opportunity to socialize, which he said is also the goal of the project and part of the reason he chose Story.
“(Story) just seemed like a place that needed, and could benefit from, a place that would really foster communication. Just people meeting each other, hanging out,” he said. “That’s why I took all the TVs out, I took all the video games out and I just want people to be able to talk, hang out, get to know each other.”
McNiel said he currently lives a nomadic lifestyle and spends as much time living in Story as anywhere else.
A question and answer session will be held at Wagon Box at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, during which community members can ask questions about the DAO.