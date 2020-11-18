SHERIDAN — Story Elementary School has seen significant growth over the last few years, due in part to the growth and changing demographics of the community itself.
As younger families moved into the area, some with multiple children, the school has seen enrollment grow from 17 students two years ago to 35 students this year.
That growth resulted in the addition of a third full-time teacher for this school year, which means each teacher is now responsible for two grade levels.
In addition, teachers for subjects like art, physical education and music travel from other elementary schools in Sheridan County School District 2 to teach.
While Mike Swan serves as principal of the school, he said administrative assistant Angie Winn tackles much of what the day-to-day presents — which can include sick children, lunch services and answering phones.
“There are not a lot of extra people to help in that capacity,” Swan said, adding that the school still runs smoothly.
Other challenges of the school include the teachers having less peer-to-peer interaction with other teachers of similar grade levels. They do meet with colleagues at Woodland Park Elementary School weekly, but the day-to-day interactions are more limited.
The school has plenty of positives, though.
Swan noted that due to its small size, the school has a family-oriented feel to it.
“These kids all know each other and get along, they look out for each other,” he said. “It’s a strong culture, few cliques and not a love of behavioral disciplinary issues.”
Despite its small size, Story School also performs well academically. In the spring of 2019, 83% of the school’s students scored proficient or above on the school district’s reading level trajectory. In math, too, Swan said the students have made great gains — though due to the size of the school specific grade-level scores remain confidential.
With the quick growth of the school over the last few years, at the Nov. 2 SCSD2 school board meeting, trustees asked whether Story could handle additional students.
Swan said the school could likely handle up to around 55 children, but additional teachers may need to be added if enrollment increased to that point.
The school, which was built in 1956, includes four classrooms, a front office, small teachers work room, the lunchroom/gymnasium, which was added in 1975, and a small kitchen.
In 2013, SCSD2 added on to the front of the building to create a secure vestibule and more space in the school’s kitchen. At the same time, mechanical systems including plumbing, lighting and HVAC were also updated.
When the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, Swan said he believes the school will see additional increases in enrollment.
“It’s not common to have a school like this — what kind of feels like a country school — in a district like ours,” Swan said, adding the support the community has shown for the school, its students and staff contributes to the school’s success.