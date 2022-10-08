STORY — The Story Woman’s Club is preparing for a full season of togetherness, beginning this weekend.
For the first time since 2019, the Story Woman’s Club Annual Turkey Dinner Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 28 North Piney Road. The dinner, which serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser, will feature turkey with dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and homemade pies. A 50/50 raffle winner will be chosen at 2 p.m.
“The dinner started in 1975, and this year we’re cooking 20 turkeys,” Robin Lemm, Story Woman’s Club president said. “But our main thing is the homemade pies.”
After a quiet couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a busy year for the Woman’s Club, which is up to 76 members. Through community fundraising, donations and a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation, the original 1930 building was rehabilitated this summer. The WyCF granted $8,455 toward replacing rotten logs and all of the chinking on the building, for a total project cost of $20,910.
“The Woman’s Club is the only multi-use building in Story with a full kitchen,” Lemm explained. “We provide bereavement dinners free to the community, and we have senior lunches every Tuesday. We have a lot of people who rent it for a very low cost and they have birthday parties, weddings, receptions, family reunions and retirement dinners.”
The Woman’s Club began in 1919 to promote sociability in the community, to aid worthy community projects and to govern and maintain the building and property for the use of the community. Today, it costs between $13,000 and $16,000 to keep the facility open.
“That’s everything from commercial insurance to heat and snow plowing and removal. This is our main fundraiser of the year,” Lemm said, adding that Lynn’s Superfoods in Buffalo sold turkeys for cost to the Woman’s Club to assist with the fundraiser.
In 2019, the Woman’s Club served about 375 meals, but is planning for more this year.
“We’ve upped our quantities by quite a bit this year. This year, at Story Days, we ran out of food about 15 minutes before we were supposed to close,” Lemm said. “We had the biggest turnout we’ve ever had. We think people are tired of being locked at home. We are expecting a good turnout, so we have planned for a larger group.”
Story itself, along with much of Sheridan and Johnson counties, has grown, Lemm said. Club membership, which often attracts retirees, is up, but so is school enrollment in the area.
“We usually have a membership around 60 or 65, so we have grown,” Lemm said. “People want to get out and be involved, and we do have new people too.”
The Woman’s Club is also planning a Halloween House and Christmas celebration with Story School children.
Turkey dinner tickets for adults are $15, ages 6-10 are $10 and under 5 are free. Raffle tickets are available at the Story Store or by calling Charla Guidice 605-431-7025. The Woman’s Club will sell dinner leftovers beginning at 2 p.m.