Story Woman's Club members discuss pies during the annual turkey dinner. The club will host its annual event Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

STORY — The Story Woman’s Club is preparing for a full season of togetherness, beginning this weekend.

For the first time since 2019, the Story Woman’s Club Annual Turkey Dinner Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at 28 North Piney Road. The dinner, which serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser, will feature turkey with dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and homemade pies. A 50/50 raffle winner will be chosen at 2 p.m.

