By Doug Sanders

STORY — The Story Woman’s Club annual turkey dinner fundraiser will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Story Woman’s Club.

Club members will serve turkey with dressing, potatoes with gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and homemade pies at the club, located at 28 N. Piney Road in Story.

