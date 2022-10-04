STORY — The Story Woman’s Club annual turkey dinner fundraiser will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Story Woman’s Club.
Club members will serve turkey with dressing, potatoes with gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and homemade pies at the club, located at 28 N. Piney Road in Story.
Meals for adults cost $15, ages 6-10 costs $10 and children younger than 5 are free.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle will be chosen at 2 p.m. and club members are continuing to sell tickets. If you wish to buy raffle tickets, they are available at the Story Store or call Charla Guidice at 605-431-7025.
Each year, the Story Woman’s Club, a nonprofit, has expenditures of around $15,000 and relies on donor and member support. Donations may be mailed to Story Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 103, Story, WY 82842.