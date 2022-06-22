SHERIDAN — Friends of the Sheridan County Library will host the Storybook Festival at Whitney Commons Park on June 25.
The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The day will begin with yoga at 7:30 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8:30 a.m., music, magic, games and story time. Local vendors and food trucks will also be on site.
Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook character.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sheridan County Library System, which has locations in Sheridan, Clearmont, Story and the Tongue River Valley.