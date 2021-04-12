DAYTON — The town of Dayton expanded the scope of its $3 million wastewater treatment plant improvement project, which is currently scheduled for this fall.
According to Dave Engels, project manager and principal for Engineering Associates of Sheridan, the project will now include streambank restoration elements, which will be funded through a $1.4 million Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust grant recently received by the Sheridan County Conservation District.
The streambank work will stabilize the banks of the Tongue River near the wastewater plant and prevent them from eroding into nearby cells of the sewer lagoon, according to Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson.
The streambank protection work will be added to the previously approved project, which involves bringing the treatment plant up-to-date with water quality standards, according to Engels.
“The basic purpose of the project is to comply with more stringent water quality standards being placed on the town, especially regarding E. coli releases,” Engels said. “So the goal is to improve the disinfection system, while also providing better treatment and aeration.”
Completion of the project will ensure higher quality water for all Dayton residents, Engels said.
Engels said he should have plans for the majority of the project ready for review by Dayton Town Council and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in the next few weeks. Since the streambank stabilization portion was just added to the project, those plans will be submitted later, Engels said.
“We won’t have plans for the streambank portion ready for submittal with the other components,” Engels said. “We’re currently aiming for a fall start date on this project, and the DEQ wouldn’t be able to review the plan in time if we waited to have those streambank plans ready. So we’re going to submit the other components right now so we can hopefully stay on schedule, and submit the other information as it is ready.”
Anderson said he expects the streambank project to add roughly $25,000 in engineering costs to the current $3 million project. Of the current $3 million cost, $2.4 million will be covered through a Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust grant, while the remaining amount will be covered through Sheridan County One Percent Specific Purpose Capital Facilities Tax dollars, Anderson said.
In other Dayton Town Council news:
• Councilors approved spending $1,910 to extend the warranty on the roof of the Tongue River Valley Community Center to 20 years. The town had previously approved a 10-year warranty.
“We spent $100,000 to put that roof on, and we would prefer to not have to do that again any time soon,” Anderson said. “So this just gives us a little more security and protection if something were to happen to that roof.”
• Town councilors approved the purchase of an additional pontoon for the town’s irrigation pump for $2,500. During rapid river water flow, the pump has occasionally become submerged, and the extra pontoon should prevent that from happening again, Anderson said.