SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Stroll Planning Committee has selected “Snow Globe Christmas” for the theme of the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll.
The theme announcement also kicks off the annual children’s Stroll Button Design Contest.
Sheridan County students currently in grades one through six are encouraged to submit designs for the Stroll Button. Stroll Button Design entry forms are available at all county elementary schools, the Chamber office at 54 S. Main St., Kid Curious at 129 N. Main St. and online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The winning design will be chosen by the Stroll Committee based upon how well it reflects the theme “Snow Globe Christmas.” The winning artist receives $100 in Chamber Bucks, their framed Stroll Button Design and Stroll Button No. 1.
Entries are due June 10 and can be mailed to the Chamber at P.O. Box 707, Sheridan, or dropped off at the Chamber Office at 54 S. Main St.
If you know a student in this age group, encourage them to submit a drawing.
The 2022 Christmas Stroll event will be Nov. 25, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.