SHERIDAN — The commemorative 25th anniversary Christmas Stroll buttons, designed by local artist Helen "Lytle" Campbell, are now available for purchase.
Buttons cost $5 each and are available at Stroll-participating businesses and at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office, 24 S. Main St. Only 2,500 buttons were produced.
Campbell's original artwork will be auctioned off with the proceeds to benefit SAGE Community Arts and the Chamber. Bids may be placed at 32auctions.com/christmas-stroll-art. Bidding will end at 8 p.m. Nov. 27.