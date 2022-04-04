SHERIDAN — While the number of residential real estate sales stayed fairly steady in 2021, the average sales price went up by nearly 25%, local realtor Tom Belus said.
That’s good news for the market but often bad news for buyers, said Belus, who is a broker and owner at ERA Carroll Realty. It will also be bad news for Sheridan County homeowners who will see that increase reflected in property taxes again this year, Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall said.
“As a general range, I would say people should expect to see an assessment increase of 10% to 60% depending on where they live, and what the sales activity has been like in their neighborhood grouping,” Fall said.
This marks the second year in a row Sheridan County property owners have seen a spike in their assessments driven by a strong real estate market, Fall said. In 2021, they saw a jump of between 8% and 25%, he said.
The assessment schedules are based on what is known as “market value,” Fall said. Thus, the market value listed on a home’s schedule is not just a reflection of a property and any improvements made to it over the past year. It is also a reflection of what sales have happened in the larger area known as a “neighborhood” — generally an area of around 20 blocks or more.
As such, if your neighborhood has seen a lot of sales, new construction or improvements to existing properties in the past year, you can expect to see that reflected in your assessment schedule, Fall said.
The county had a strong year for sales of residential real estate in 2021, continuing a trend dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Belus said. Sold residential listings increased by 1.2% from 674 in 2020 to 682 in 2021, although the average sales price continued to rise sharply, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The average sales price jumped by 24.6% from $323,790 in 2020 to $403,548 in 2021, Belus said. The increase was driven by continued high demand in the local housing market and a relatively low supply of available housing, Belus said.
That trend has continued into 2022. During the first two months of 2022, the average sale price has increased to $408,628. During the first two months of 2021, the average sale price was $321,683.
If there is any good news for homebuyers — and residents whose property taxes are impacted by the sales prices of real estate — it is that national reports indicate the market may be cooling nationwide, Belus said.
While prices continue to rise, only 61 properties have been sold so far in 2022 compared to 82 in the first two months of 2021. This, along with year-to-year declines in the number of pending, active and new listings in the county, suggests some buyers are choosing not to buy right now due to high demand, high prices and an inflation-driven increase in interest rates.
“Right now, prices continue to rise and higher interest rates are keeping more buyers on the sideline,” Belus said. “I also think there is a certain amount of buyer fatigue because many have been through multiple offer situations without any success. I think there are definitely people who just want to wait things out right now.”
While potential homebuyers wait for prices to drop, local residents can expect to see the high real estate sales prices reflected in their assessments this year, Fall said.
Fall said he understood many people’s confusion about why their properties’ assessments were surging, and he said he was happy to visit with any property owner about their assessment and why their property was assessed the way it was. If you believe you have been assessed in error, Fall will review the account, and potentially make changes if he learns something he didn’t know when making the initial assessment.
“I try to be on the taxpayers’ side,” Fall said. “If they show me my value is off, I’m more than happy to work with them and correct it. But if our information is right, and the assessment for the property is correct based on the fair market value of the neighborhood, there is only so much I can do.”
Fall said his office plans to send out the 2022 property assessment schedules April 13. The mailing of the assessment schedules begins a 30-day period in which property owners can call the assessor’s office to address any concerns regarding the assessment. To set up an appointment with the assessor’s office to discuss your assessment, call 307-674-2535.
As property taxes continue to rise, there is relief available for certain qualifying citizens, Fall said. The Wyoming Department of Revenue offers a property tax refund program through which qualifying citizens can receive up to one-half of their property tax bill.
According to the Wyoming Department of Revenue website, qualifying individuals must pay property tax in a timely manner, have a household income less than 3/4 of the median household income and be a resident of Wyoming for more than five years, among other qualifications.
The application for the refund program is available at the Sheridan County Treasurer’s Office and the deadline to apply is June 1, Fall said.