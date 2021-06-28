SHERIDAN — Agencies responded to a structure fire at the Econowash Laundromat for a report of a structure fire Saturday.
At 10:09 a.m. Saturday, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Police Department responded to Econowash Laundromat at 19 E. Fifth St. and found smoke coming from the roof vents and the front door. Flames could be seen from the front entrance, and the building was already evacuated.
Crews extinguished the fire, which was located in a large commercial dryer with a 1.75-inch hoseline. The cause was undetermined and there were no injuries.