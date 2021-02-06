SHERIDAN — While the Wyoming Legislature recently voted against advancing legislation that would exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from being taxed in the state of Wyoming, Sheridan College students aren’t waiting for help from their state representatives.
Instead, the Student Government Association will begin offering free feminine hygiene products in the approximately 25 restrooms located across campus this spring.
“We have to give a lot of credit to the SGA group from last year,” said Bren Steel, who served as acting SGA president for a short time this semester. “They did a lot of the work — found a place to purchase the dispensers, wrote up a plan.”
But Steel and her counterparts in SGA this year were able to move that project forward and provide additional funding. Originally, the plan included dispensers in just under a dozen campus bathrooms. Because students weren’t traveling to trainings or events in 2020, though, the SGA was able to move more money into the project and purchase dispensers for all of the bathrooms on campus.
While COVID-19 has hindered production and shipping of the dispensers, Steel and Jordyn Diaz, who served as acting SGA vice president, said they hope to have the dispensers installed across campus this spring.
“We’re broke college kids,” Steel said of why the project is important. “These are things many of our students need and that cost money. If we can have one less burden on our students, that’s worth it.”
Steel and Diaz said the project cost a total of approximately $11,000, which provided for all of the dispensers and “a lot” of hygiene products.
While Diaz and Steel said they supported the project because they are women and would benefit alongside other SC students, their male counterparts also supported it.
“All of our meetings are open, and we welcome feedback from anyone,” they said. “They understand the expense for women, and they were nice and understanding about it.”
The “You Matter” project isn’t the only one in the works with the SGA, though. The student organization has also put in work to expand the “Hope Closet” on campus. The closet, currently located near the bookstore on campus, provides supplies, clothes, food and other necessities to any students who need it. The SGA plans to expand that, and move the clothing portion to a new room in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. They hope the new location allows for more donations of clothing — both professional and casual — and more privacy for students who need assistance.
In addition, the SGA has been working with campus officials to establish a textbook rental program so students who cannot afford textbooks can apply for free rentals of the books they need to complete courses. That project, Steel and Diaz said, should be ready to launch in the next few weeks.
SGA works closely with faculty advisors to develop and execute ideas for changes on campus. Diaz said SGA shares ideas with and seeks ideas from the students on campus, then works with the advisor for guidance on how to make them happen.
“The advisors are great, and they support us, but we’re the ones who push those ideas forward,” Steel said.
And rarely is the SGA without ideas on how to keep making the SC campus better. Big ideas they hope to someday accomplish include working with the college district to develop a one-stop-shop app for students to access their information from their smartphones and the redevelopment or retooling of campus security.
“If students want to make a change, they can,” Diaz said. “There are some steps and some hoops, but there aren’t a lot. You can usually get it done, and it’s an awesome experience.”