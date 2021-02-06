Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Much colder. High 17F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Bitterly cold. Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.