DAYTON — She tried, but not even Mother Nature could dampen the spirit and enthusiasm of the first-ever Tongue River Valley Powwow at Tongue River High School in what was for many a very personal event Thursday night.
Isabella Yellowtail, a sophomore at TRHS and member of the Crow tribe credited with coming up with the idea for the powwow, said Thursday’s gathering was part of her battle to increase awareness about the plight of missing tribal members, while also celebrating tribal culture and history.
For Yellowtail, the cause was made personal when Freman Bend, whom she was close to, was reportedly murdered in 2016, a murder that has so far gone unsolved.
“He was really close to our family,” Yellowtail said. “He was a bright spot in our lives.
“I wanted justice for him. I just didn’t know how.”
Then, Yellowtail found Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a movement created to bring recognition to the disappearance and murders of Native American women and girls. She had found her cause and a way to help others.
“I just surrounded my life with it,” she said, adding that too many murders of tribal women aren’t investigated properly or not at all. “One thing about Crow women, we just don’t die. We come home to our families because family is everything to us.”
The planning for a powwow came later. While at a morning basketball practice, Yellowtail said the idea for the event just popped into her head.
“It started out as a joke,” she said. “Then, I thought about what I wanted to fight for.”
Together with a small group of friends, the first-ever powwow and fundraiser became a reality.
The event in support of MMIW was originally slated to be held on the high school football field, but intermittent rains and thunderstorms forced the event inside to the school’s gym.
“The weather probably decreased our numbers a bit,” said Michele Fritz, a social worker with Sheridan County School District 1. “But we still had a fantastic turnout.”
According to Fritz, organizers sold more than 500 tickets for the powwow, which included an Indian taco dinner, guest speakers, Native American drum circles and spotlight dancers, as well as a round dance to close the event.
Despite the weather, Fritz said about 200 dinners were still served and dozens of participants, supporters and spectators helped fill the gym for the powwow afterwards.
“We feel blessed to hold such an event with the inclement weather,” she said.
The powwow included an appearance by Shayla Conner, the 2020 Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen.
“Thank you for coming out and supporting such a big cause,” Conner said, referring to MMIW. “It’s time for us to stand together as one and make some changes.”
Conner said one of those changes should be that women take steps, such as not going certain places alone, to ensure their own safety.
“Have a buddy. Take someone with you,” she said. “You just never know.”
Yellowtail added she was excited at the success of the powwow and is already looking forward to next year’s gathering.
“Next year is definitely a go,” she added.