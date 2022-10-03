SHERIDAN — Fall classes at Sheridan College began Aug. 29 and the Sheridan College Activities Network staff said they are ecstatic about the student body's participation for the 2022-23 academic school year.
SCAN is a student-leadership group that seeks to improve the on-campus experience for their peers. There are five current members, all second-year students, who are also employed as residential assistants.
Laura Phagan, coordinator of campus life at Sheridan College, said SCAN's involvement is vital to creating student involvement on campus.
"It's important to have the events led by students because they can relate better with each other," Phagan said. "It creates involvement for all students, and we really try to focus on finding events for everybody, so everyone feels like they are a part of campus."
Tori Brown, a second-year business major and member of SCAN said she's already seen a large amount of participation from the student body.
"Just from the comparison between this year's events and last year's events at the start of the year, I feel like we have had better turnouts and a lot more enthusiastic people willing to get out there and meet new people," Brown said.
On-campus living is popular and the SCAN leadership group has filled the weeks with games like water balloon battleship, slip-and-slide kickball and deck your room bingo. Blessing Okanigbuan, a second-year vocal major and SCAN member, said the best part of stepping into the student leadership role is the connections made with her peers.
"We've been communicating with a lot of first-year students and what we always hear from them is that RAs are not always nice. After talking with them, we've developed friendships amongst the students because an RA is the best person you want in your corner," Okanigbuan said. "So, it just feels good giving them a new perspective about RAs."
Rachel Simons, student body president and dental hygiene student, said she hopes with the help of student leaders, they will continue to build on the positive experience on campus.
"I began getting involved because of my RA freshman year, which led to getting involved in Student Partners, and then I became an RA, and so on," Simons said. "I really hope that the culture on campus remains along the lines of supporting each other and understanding that everyone is here to earn a degree. We should be cheering each other on and helping each other in hard times because we will all experience them."
The work produced by SCAN members and other RAs is essential for student body participation, but the most rewarding aspect of investing their time into student leadership positions is the character development they cultivate, Phagan said.
"I see students flourish so much when they are given opportunities they've never had and there is always huge growth when they want to take the lead," she said.