SHERIDAN — Fall classes at Sheridan College began Aug. 29 and the Sheridan College Activities Network staff said they are ecstatic about the student body's participation for the 2022-23 academic school year.

SCAN is a student-leadership group that seeks to improve the on-campus experience for their peers. There are five current members, all second-year students, who are also employed as residential assistants.

