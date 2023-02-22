UW sign stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The annual Wyoming State Science Fair for middle and high school students once again is coming to the University of Wyoming campus March 5-7.

Qualified Wyoming students from 21 communities will showcase their original science research and will compete for award monies and chances to advance to further competitions at the national and international levels. Student research may cover areas as diverse as mathematics, environmental management, behavioral and social science, animal science and chemistry.

Tags

Recommended for you