Park earns scholarship from Chadron State College
SHERIDAN — Destiny Park of Sheridan received the Neil Daniels Family Endowment Scholarship from Chadron State College.
Park is studying elementary education at CSC.
Home-schooler named National Merit Scholarship finalist
SHERIDAN — The National Merit Scholarship Program has determined which of the 16,000 semifinalists named in September have met the requirements to advance to finalist standing. Local home-schooler Alexina C. Birkholz earned the honor.
All finalists will be considered for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million and offered this spring.
About 1.5 million juniors in the U.S. entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the high school principal and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.