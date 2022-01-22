Bouley named to Wheaton College Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Wheaton College student Leah Bouley of Sheridan was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on the 4.0 scale.
SNHU announces President's List
SHERIDAN — Southern New Hampshire University recently congratulated two local students for being named to the Fall 2021 President's List.
David Robbins and Paula Graham, both of Sheridan, earned spots on the list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.
MSU celebrates fall honor rolls
SHERIDAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2021.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 14 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,542 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. The Dean's List includes the 3,721 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
The following students earned a spot on the President's List:
• Sheridan — Bailey Coon, Garrett Coon, Talia Steel and Dana Weatherby
The following students earned a spot on the Dean's List:
• Sheridan — Addy Bolton, Kaitlyn Brown, Lane Drake, Kaitlin Shaw and Michael Shaw
• Story — Bradford Burns