Gordon graduates from Stanislaus State
TURLOCK, Cali. — Keith Gordon of Dayton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, California.
Stanislaus State held six in-person ceremonies for graduating students after yearlong virtual and online learning.
Bolton earns local scholarship
SHERIDAN — Addy Bolton earned a $1,000 scholarship through Concept Z Home and Property focused on those involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Bolton earned the scholarship based on her essay that addressed the impact of being a Big Sister in the program.
Sheridan County students named to MSU honor rolls
SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan students were named to the Montana State University honor rolls.
To be eligible for the president's list and the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. The dean's list includes 3,455 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or higher, while president's list students earned a 4.0.
Dean's list: Kaitlin Shaw, Sheridan
President's list: Kaitlyn Brown, Bailey Coon, Garrett Coon, Zachary Gale, Amelie Gallegos, Coy Steel and Talia Steel, Sheridan; Bradford Burns, Story
SCSD3 announces second semester honor roll
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School announced its honor roll students this week.
Students named to the honor roll, earning a 3.0-3.49 GPA were:
Seventh grade: Samantha George, Wyatt Holland and Natalie Stoll
10th grade: Kadynce French
11th grade: Timber Buhr
12th grade: Madison Moss
Students named to the board of trustees honor roll, earning a 3.5-4.0 GPA were:
Seventh grade: Skye Malli and Bronc Vineyard
Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton and Kamryn Michelena
10th grade: Shelby Fennema and Chantel George
11th grade: Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith
12th grade: Kerri Malli and Krista Malli
Holy Name Catholic Church awards scholarships
SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in Sheridan County, two from Sheridan High School and two from Big Horn High School.
Recipients included Garrett Custis, Cassandra Guelde, Gabrielle Miller and Belle Turk.
The graduating seniors must have offered ongoing, active service to Holy Name Catholic community, have a strong faith and have been active in their school and community.
Martin selected to dean's list
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Samuel Martin of Dayton was selected to the University of Jamestown's spring 2021 dean's list.
To earn a spot on the dean's list, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better.
The University of Jamestown is located in Jamestown, North Dakota.
TR announces scholarship recipients
DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club awarded two scholarships to Tongue River High School graduating seniors recently.
Isabella Carbert and Grace Sopko earned $500 scholarships to use at college. Carbert plans to attend Casper College for psychology, while Sopko plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study business administration and marketing.
Carbert and Sopko were two of six candidates.