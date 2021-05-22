Schiffer students donate to foster parent exchange
SHERIDAN — John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students donated $700 to the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange following a fundraiser selling tie-dye T-shirts throughout the school year.
Students wanted to do something very different this year, Principal Mike Swan said in an email to The Sheridan Press.
“They wanted to make sure the community knew what they were about,” Swan said. “This year they chose to not just do a fundraiser to help with the school directly, but to also give back to the community.”
A portion of the proceeds went to Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, created and run by Carla Trier. The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange serves foster, adoptive and kinship parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care. The organization helps foster parents as they receive new children; staff helps foster parents who have adopted their foster children; they help parents who are reunifying with their child in foster care; they help adults who were foster children and are now parents; they help families who struggle after reunification; and they help grandparents who are guardians or parents to their grandchildren.
Schiffer high school students sold handmade tie-dye T-shirts throughout the school year to people in the community, fundraising partially for the school and partially for the local organization.
Swan said the school anticipates furthering the tradition of fundraising and giving a portion back to community organizations.
SCSD2 announces early release for last day
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 will release students early from school Thursday for the last day of school.
Elementary students grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be released at 1:15 p.m., followed by Sheridan Junior High School and Wright Place students at 1:55 p.m. and Sheridan High School and John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students at 2 p.m.