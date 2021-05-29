Martin earns spot on dean's list
SHERIDAN — Samuel Martin of Dayton has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2021 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review.
Recipients of Weston Johnson Never Flinch Scholarship announced
The Weston Johnson Never Flinch Scholarship Committee has announced the recipients of the scholarships for 2021.
Elizabeth Green, a senior at Sheridan High School, is the Sheridan recipient for the scholarship. She is the daughter of Tom and Courtney Green. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming where she will major in criminal justice.
Spencer Cheek, daughter of Nikki Gelvin and James Cheek of Wray, is the recipient of this year’s Wray High School scholarship. Green plans to attend The University of Northern Colorado where she will seek her nursing degree.
To be eligible for the scholarship, one must be a student athlete at either Wray High School or Sheridan High School with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The students must also have overcome some adversity in his/her life.
Each year, one scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Wray High School and one to a graduating senior of Sheridan High School.
The “Never Flinch” Scholarship was started by the family of Weston Johnson in his memory. Weston was a 2005 graduate of Wray High School where he participated in athletics and many other activities. Weston received a scholarship to the University of Wyoming where he played football for the Cowboys.
He graduated in December 2009 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and finance after being named the top UW marketing student his senior year. Upon graduation, Weston signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2010. After a short stint with the Falcons, he moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, in 2012 where he was employed by EMIT Technologies in a sales and marketing position. Weston also served as assistant football coach at Sheridan High School.