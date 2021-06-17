Car club honors Fauber with scholarship
SHERIDAN — The Model A and Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson counties honored Dylan Fauber of Kaycee High School with the club's annual scholarship.
Fauber recently graduated from Kaycee High School, earning the principal's honor roll all four years, in addition to being awarded student of the year for English, world history, algebra 2 and geo trigonometry.
Dylan participated in football, basketball, wrestling and track. Athletic honors include 2020 football team captain, 2019-2020 Football All-Conference, 2020 Football All-State and 2020 Football Offensive Player of the Year.
As an involved four year member of FFA, he served two years as vice-president and was also active in 4-H. Some community service projects he worked on include highway cleanup, Blessings in a Backpack, Alliance for Hope Park Restoration, Fringe Benefits, the Korean War Veteran Memorial and the Halloween Haunted Hayride.
The student plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City this fall and major in mechanical engineering. His desire is to take advantage of the school’s job fair and gain an internship at an automotive company in the summer of 2022. Fauber's parents are Brion and Elizabeth Fauber.
Grieg named to UA dean's list
SHERIDAN — Sheridan graduate Taylor Grieg was named to the University of Alabama dean's list for spring semester 2021.
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all As).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.