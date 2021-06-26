DAYTON — For some adults, it can take years or even decades before they find that one thing, a cause, that drives them.
For 16-year-old Isabella Yellowtail, a sophomore at TRHS and member of the Crow Tribe, it happened before she could even vote.
Unfortunately, it was a tragedy that led Yellowtail to realize what she needed to do with her life. Her tribal brother Freman Bend was reportedly murdered in 2016, a murder that has so far gone unsolved.
“This has always been part of my life,” Yellowtail said. “I wanted justice for him. I just didn’t know how.”
Since the murder, the high school student looked for a way to bring about awareness of the issue of missing tribal members or murders that go unsolved.
“I just surrounded my life with it,” she said, adding that too many murders of tribal women aren’t investigated properly or not at all. “One thing about Crow women, we just don’t die,” she added. “We come home to our families because family is everything to us.”
During a morning basketball practice, she said the idea for an event just popped into her head. Yellowtail helped organize the inaugural Tongue River Valley Powwow, a fundraiser in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a movement created to bring recognition to the disappearance and murders of Native American women and girls, at the high school in May.
“It started out as a joke,” she said. “Then, I thought about what I wanted to fight for.”
According to Yellowtail, the powwow was not only a fundraiser for MMIW but also a chance to celebrate tribal culture and history.
The event was such a success that it could become an annual event.
“Next year is definitely a go,” she added.
Yellowtail, however, isn’t about to stop there. With the help of her friends and classmates, they designed T-shirts sold in support of MMIW.
“We’re trying to come up with other ideas,” she added.
Michele Fritz, a social worker with Sheridan County School District 1, said Yellowtail deserves credit for making the powwow such a success.
“It was great,” she said. “(And) this was all Isabella.”
According to Fritz, Yellowtail stands out as a a strong advocate for a cause at such a young age.
“I’d say it’s very unique,” Fritz said. “She has that natural leadership ability.
“She’s a go-getter,” Fritz added. “I can definitely see her doing some big things in life. … She could do great things for sure.”