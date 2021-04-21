SHERIDAN — Nine student-led teams are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business, including one Sheridan College student.
The competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses. It will be held Friday and Saturday as a public webinar.
The John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition awards cash prizes to outstanding student-led entrepreneur teams showing significant business potential. Teams enter the competition from various disciplines across the UW campus or Wyoming community colleges. The final nine student teams created startups with innovative business models, each enrolled in a class called “ENTR 4700: Business Model Creation and Launch,” and each team was paired with a mentor.
Matthew Jensen, a sophomore majoring in business at Sheridan College, from Windsor, Colorado; and Teegan Hartman, an information technology analyst for Comcast, from Loveland, Colorado are entering Armour Glove, a glove made to meet the demands of today’s automotive technicians and protect them from all sides.
The other eight John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition finalists include:
• AI Understand U provides accessible and nonjudgmental mental health and wellness support tailored specifically to college students in the form of an app that features conversational artificial intelligence (a chatbot).
• B3 is an online web application designed to optimize inventory management for online retail companies.
• Bedrock Outdoors is a community-centered hub of outdoor activities that will offer rentals, retail and educational sessions. There is a need to increase access to outdoor opportunities by supporting people as they gain the confidence, skills and gear needed to have positive experiences in nature.
• Cooking With Community is a mobile commercial teaching kitchen designed to offer year-round culinary instruction in Jackson and training on regional farms and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
• FabSampler was founded to develop a sampling platform and a testing process to continuously monitor for airborne viruses in indoor spaces, including transportation vehicles.
• LifeGlass uses the survival mechanisms of desiccation-tolerant organisms to stabilize inherently unstable pharmaceuticals in a thermotolerant, glass-like state.
• Orman’s Sweets is a place where you can find either the perfect treat or the perfect gift, producing handmade candy.
• WireDraw LLC is an information management company, designing systems to store, organize and distribute project data to the team. Systems are tailor-made for each client.
To register to attend the webinar, see bit.ly/3n7vswv.