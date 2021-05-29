CLEARMONT — Unlike other school districts in the county, Arvada-Clearmont High School graduates no more than 10-15 students each year, thus making classroom collaborations tight-knit from kindergarten until graduation day, and sometimes beyond.
While not unique to ACHS, hands-on classes develop special skills that help ACHS seniors move beyond high school with confidence.
Most of the 2021 senior class participates in agriculture or shop classes, learning physical skills like welding and project planning from inception to completion. Those classes also provide opportunities to teach younger students the benefit of hands-on learning, apply what would otherwise be difficult-to-comprehend math problems and confidently speak in front of a crowd.
“That public speaking thing is really crucial in getting out into the real world,” senior Krista Malli said. “You’re always going to have to talk to somebody and having that confidence in going up to someone and being able to talk to them without any troubles is really important.”
Malli especially noted benefiting from teaching elementary students during outreach opportunities conducted by shop classes and FFA club activities.
“I think it’s really important for us to do stuff with the elementary; it’s really big as future agriculturists,” Malli said. “Being from a smaller school that’s really into ag really allows us to make more future agriculturists because we actually get to go (to the elementary school) and interact with them...it’s definitely the interactive (element) that is so unique.”
Outside of shop projects and high school-elementary student interactions, teacher and FFA club sponsor Monica Castaneda saw incredible improvement in public speaking and overall poise of students from freshman to senior year. Castaneda said Malli, from freshman to senior years in public speaking classes and competitions through FFA, now has the confidence to stand in front of a crowd, conduct meetings and eloquently speak to community members and elementary students. Klier showed similar improvement, barely able to raise his voice loud enough to be heard as a freshman to, similarly, speaking with confidence in front of a room full of people.
“I really think the public speaking, being able to be outgoing (is important),” Castaneda said.
John Klier is enrolled in primarily hands-on learning classes as a senior, knowing the immediate benefit to the education post-high school, as he is enrolled in the Marines to be a mechanic. Without those high-school prerequisites, he may not have seen the opportunity in front of him to apply those base skills in real-world application.
“I’ve been in ag classes, or hands-on classes, ever since I could because that’s how I like to learn,” Klier said.
While math remains integral to core education, hands-on classes help apply those core classes in a practical way, helping students understand concepts in real time.
“I also find it cool because a student who struggles in math can come in here and is able to do an area of a square because it makes sense on a project or being able to explain what it’s like in the ranch life and take that math problem and say, ‘OK, how does it pertain to ag?’ and being able to help from there,” Castaneda said. “It’s been really cool to watch these guys grow into young adults and be able to see where they’re going to go.
“Even if some of these kids aren’t ag based, they’ll take something from ag class and be able to use it toward their ultimate career.”
As the mighty class of eight ACHS seniors walk the stage for the final time, teachers and students remain confident in their abilities to apply their education in part to experience gained in the hands-on classroom settings.