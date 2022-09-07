Students celebrate hops harvest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College agriculture students and faculty harvested their second annual crop of cascade hops Sept. 1.
The hops are grown in the outdoor learning space, which is part of the Mars Agriculture Center at Sheridan College. Through a collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing Company, the hops were harvested and went directly to the brewery, where they will be turned into the 2022 Generals Pale Ale (GPA).
The speed from vine to kettle for a fresh hop beer is extremely important, according to brewery experts, and was completed in less than two hours. Ag students studying business, plant science and marketing all play a role in the process to bring this product to market in partnership with Black Tooth.
The 2022 GPA will take approximately two months to brew. The ag faculty followed the harvest with an open house and barbecue for students and faculty.