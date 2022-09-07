 Skip to main content
GPA

Students celebrate hops harvest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College agriculture students and faculty harvested their second annual crop of cascade hops Sept. 1.

The hops are grown in the outdoor learning space, which is part of the Mars Agriculture Center at Sheridan College. Through a collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing Company, the hops were harvested and went directly to the brewery, where they will be turned into the 2022 Generals Pale Ale (GPA).

