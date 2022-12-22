SHERIDAN — When Al Sparkman and Colby Lynch end up in a room together, it usually involves strong cross-county rivalries and stiff competition.
On Dec. 13 at the Ramada Plaza, though, the two principals witnessed collaboration between the two schools they oversee — Big Horn and Tongue River high schools, respectively — as students completed mock interviews with community stakeholders.
“When both of us show up and we have a group from each high school, it's usually one of those competitive things,” Sparkman said. “Today was uniquely not competitive. Today was uniquely collaborative.”
The mock interviews remain part of Sheridan County School District 1’s career exploration program in support of the district’s Point B initiative that aims to foster a culture of career awareness, exploration and preparation through a student’s high school experience.
“We believe that through purposeful planning, including course selection and authentic learning opportunities, we can equip students to make informed decisions regarding their future careers,” SCSD1 Job Coach Stephanie Aitchison said.
The program started when a few now-retired SCSD1 teachers initiated the first district-wide mock interview day in 2019, with virtual events in 2020 and 2021.
Students from both sides of the district, Big Horn and Tongue River, came together and interviewed with several community business people who volunteered their time to conduct real, in-person interviews. Students went through two different interviews before weather caused a third round cancellation mid-day.
“With over 70 local and 20 national businesses and organizations represented, conducting 219 interviews in one afternoon, we are grateful for all our interviewers,” Aitchison said. “Our local businesses have been so supportive in partnering with our district. We know this extraordinary day would not be possible without them.”
Aitchison said finding interviewers has been both challenging and fun, as staff tries to orchestrate meaningful interviews for students.
“It has been pretty exciting when we come together during our planning meetings and share the newest people to come on board, whether they are here locally or in another state,” Aitchison said. “We have been able to match students with a variety of industries including; gaming, construction, medicine, trucking, outdoor recreation, law enforcement, education, national research laboratories, and heavy equipment operators to mention a few. It has been a real treat to be out in the community, meeting people and making connections for our students.”
Students prepare well before the interviews, as they complete resumes and cover letters and reach out to their interviewee via email. Additionally, students participate in community-led roundtable discussions that address gaps in education students want to know before graduating. Students filled out surveys, to which staff found students want to know about credit, retirement, employability, entrepreneurship, work ethic, social media and safety.
“Allowing students to drive this discussion has been an exciting opportunity to respond to their needs,” Aitchison said. “The support of local businesses and organizations is a testament to how invested our community is in our students.”
The success of the program was not lost on Lynch.
“It's just really neat to see our kids be able to participate in that experience with the support of the community and coming together with Big Horn High School,” Lynch said. “They're dressed up, they're excited to get a great opportunity to interact with local business partners and participate in a morning filled with roundtable discussions about various employability skills.
