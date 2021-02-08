SHERIDAN — Former Sheridan County students earned honors around the country recently.
Grieg named to dean's list
Taylor Grieg, originally from Sheridan, was named to The University of Alabama dean's list for fall 2020.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. The UA dean's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students.
Tervola graduates
Roxanne Tervola, originally from Big Horn, earned an Associate of Arts and Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
A total of 586 students from UW-Plateville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor's or associates degrees.