Local earns spot on President's Academic Honors list
SHERIDAN — A total of 514 full-time and 191 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2022 spring semester at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
Full-time student Kincade Naus of Sheridan achieved a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list.
Dickinson State University honors local
SHERIDAN — Andrew Boedecker of Sheridan has been named to the Dickinson State University President's List for the spring 2022 semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
Kaiser Foundation awards scholarship
SHERIDAN — The Kaiser Foundation announced it has awarded 15 scholarships of $4,000 apiece to graduating seniors in Wyoming.
These scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those students who continue to meet academic standards. The recipients were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was also strongly considered.
Gennah Deutscher of Sheridan High School and Tamica Smith of Arvada-Clearmont High School earned scholarships.