SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County students earned a spot on the fall semester honor rolls at Montana State University.
To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Dec. 22 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,546 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the president's list. An asterisk follows their names below. The dean's list includes the 3,834 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Big Horn: Brice Beisher
Sheridan: Bailey Bennett, Brock Bomar, Kaitlyn Brown, Bailey Coon, Zachary Gale*, Amelie Gallegos, Kaitlin Shaw, Coy Steel*, Talia Steel
Story: Bradford Burns*