SHERIDAN — Anonymous donor support has directly fueled several new scholarship awards for local performing arts students. The student recipients of the awards will use them to further their studies in various disciplines of the performing arts including vocal lessons, musical instrument lessons, dance, musical theater, acting and public speaking.
Winners of Merit-Based Gravity Performing Arts Scholarships are:
• Award for Artistic Growth: Natalie Busch, 13
“Nat is a powerhouse; she is strong and focused. She spent the last year working seven-plus hours a week on her personal goals and technical skills. We are so grateful to have Natalie as a role model at Gravity and this scholarship is well deserved," dance teacher Ashlee Quarterman said.
• Pushing Artistic Boundaries in Dance Award: GiGi Rideout, 8
“Gigi is a real delight to have in class. She’s a very natural and gifted mover, and she brings a lot of joy to everything she does," said dance teacher Kathryn Rochelle.
• Pushing Artistic Boundaries in Vocal Performance Award: Addison Green, 9
“Addi is a wonderful vocalist, great friend, and a team player, it has been a real pleasure having her in class," vocal teacher Chantelle Boostrom said.
“We’re so grateful for the support of the local community and the direct impact it has made,” said Kathryn Rochelle, executive director of Gravity Performing Arts. “These scholarships given by an anonymous donor will allow three students the ability to continue their studies and growth in the performing arts.”
Scholarships funded through community donations are awarded in partial and full tuition amounts to students chosen through the application process. When funds are donated, Gravity teachers select students to receive merit-based awards, and anyone interested is invited to apply through the Gravity website for need-based awards.
“We want all students to be welcomed, encouraged, inspired and supported in their exploration and growth in the performing arts," Rochelle said. "Summertime is an especially great opportunity for students to dig deep into their passions outside of the school year.”