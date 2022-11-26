SHERIDAN — Wyoming middle and high school students are encouraged to sign up for Cyber-in-a-Box School Video Challenge.
The Cyber-in-a-Box program was developed by the Wyoming Cybersecurity Action Network Committee and implemented by the CyberWyoming Alliance and the Wyoming State Library, both members of the CAN committee.
Through the program, students learn staging, producing, directing, animation, acting, script writing, research techniques and, of course, about a security topic.
Details are included online at cyberwyoming.org/cyber-in-a-box. Cyber Wyoming requests participants to gather a team and a teacher or club sponsor and register online by Nov. 30.
Each team of up to five students receives $50-100 for equipment and T-shirts.
For more information, see the website.