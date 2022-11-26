College campus students stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Wyoming middle and high school students are encouraged to sign up for Cyber-in-a-Box School Video Challenge. 

The Cyber-in-a-Box program was developed by the Wyoming Cybersecurity Action Network Committee and implemented by the CyberWyoming Alliance and the Wyoming State Library, both members of the CAN committee. 

