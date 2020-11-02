SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Hanna Needles doesn’t start her day with homeroom or another class at school. Instead, each morning, she meets Stephanie Koltiska at the dance studio, talks through what class will look like then gets to participate in and observe Koltiska’s teaching style.
Koltiska teaches dance at Sheridan College, and Needles hopes learning from the college instructor will help her better understand how to achieve her own career dreams.
“I grew up dancing and I’m really passionate about it,” Needles said, adding that she plans to obtain a dance science degree with the aim of becoming a dance movement therapist. “It’s like other forms of therapy — art therapy or music therapy — but using the body.”
Needles is one of dozens of SHS students participating in internships across Sheridan County this fall. Students have the opportunity to seek out and participate in internships in a wide swath of professions.
Madisyn Danforth has also secured an internship focused on her passion. She wants to eventually become a high school choir teacher, but will go to school to study music.
She interns at Sheridan Junior High School, assisting with the intermediate choir as well as a guitar class.
“Each day I get to warm them up — do some funny songs and tongue twisters to get them excited and engaged,” Danforth said of the choir.
The guitar class, which consists of just eight students, allows Danforth to get to know the students better and encourage them.
“Their willingness to make mistakes and learn and be better,” Danforth said of why she enjoys teaching. “They hold each other accountable and are pretty amazing.
“Junior high kids can be scary, even though I’m a high schooler, but they are all my buddies now,” she said.
While outside of music, SHS senior Riley Billings also chose an internship that could help kickstart her plans to become a teacher.
Each afternoon, she joins a special education class at Meadowlark Elementary School and helps students through their work, escorts them to general education classes and shadows the teacher there.
“I’ve always bonded more with younger kids, especially those with more needs,” Billings said. “Their positive attitudes all the time, even though they are dealing with so much more, is something I look forward to every day.”
Billings said she intends to some day become a teacher focusing on students who have special needs.
While the senior admitted sometimes the students get a little rowdy, which can be difficult, the most difficult aspect of the internship is the short amount of time she gets to spend with the students each day.
Needles and Danforth echoed the sentiment, each noting the value of time spent working through their internships.
The work outside Sheridan High School aims to help students try out different careers before they move on to college or the job market. Even if the interns choose different paths, they have the opportunity to gain workplace skills sometimes difficult to teach in classrooms.
Billings plans to attend Boise State University next fall to study elementary education.
Needles hasn’t finalized her school plans, but will plan to study dance in undergraduate school, then obtain a master’s in dance therapy at one of the six colleges that offer the major.
Danforth plans to study at Sheridan College for two years, then transfer to Black Hills State University to finish her bachelor’s degree.
Needles, Danforth and Billings said their internships have served to reinforce their career ambitions.
Editor’s note: This is one piece of a series The Sheridan Press will feature on high school students participating in internships this fall.