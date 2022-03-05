SHERIDAN — Larry Ligocki, a Sheridan High School accounting teacher, believes personal accounting skills extend beyond his high school classroom.
To prepare students for a career in accounting, business or managing personal or business finances, SHS offers accounting classes that give students the opportunity to receive an industry certification in Quickbooks.
Accounting courses are part of the career technical education course pathways at SHS, which give students a foothold in the workplace or higher education by partnering with Sheridan College and local business internships.
SHS offers five classes in accounting: Intro to Accounting I and II, Accounting I and II and Quickbooks. In these classes, students learn the basics of accounting from bookkeeping, learning how to take out a loan and how to calculate interest, to looking at businesses and learning their marketing, payroll, entrepreneurship, how to use Quickbooks and how to manage and understand personal finances and money.
These accounting classes provide students with a solid foundation to pursue business or accounting degrees in college, although these classes are not necessary to earn a certification in Quickbooks.
Shirley Coulter, an SHS accounting teacher, said she currently has a class of 27 students, which has been steadily growing every year.
Quickbooks is a computer data entry program used in accounting or business. A Quickbooks certification validates skills needed for an entry-level position in accounting and shows that students can effectively demonstrate bookkeeping skills, which include how to create purchase orders, track sales and expenses, produce and manage invoices and monitor financial records.
“There’s a large demand for students — not just students but people — to have Quickbooks or bookkeeping backgrounds with computers. We have more students taking Quickbooks than we do accounting,” Coulter said.
“A lot of students will go off to college and work at places that use Quickbooks and make more money than they would in other industries. Individuals that have an accounting background need a Quickbooks background, so this puts them ahead of the game,” Coulter said.
Zach Kershaw is a junior at SHS who is working toward his Quickbooks certification.
“If I wanted to be an accountant, a Quickbooks certification would certainly help me. Same with taking a bunch of classes in accounting in college or high school here,” Kershaw said.
Next year, Kershaw will take a dual enrollment accounting course through Sheridan College to further expand his skills and explore accounting as a career.
Students do not need to be pursuing a career in accounting or business to benefit from accounting classes, Ligocki said. Accounting revolves around understanding numbers, which is important in managing personal and business finances.
“I’m interested in how different accounts work," SHS junior Kayla Clymore said. "I think it will help later in life to be able to do all that stuff so that I don’t have to hire somebody. I can create my own business or sometimes even regular people have accountants that they have to hire because they don’t understand their own finances."
In Ligocki’s accounting classes, students learn about Roth IRAs, 401k, mutual funds, differing taxes, loans and interest rates, insurance language and terms, how the stock market works, how to manage debt and understand returns as well combine communication and math skills from their core high school classes to business and accounting experiences.
Annamae Hoopes, a junior at SHS, said the class helped her learn and explore accounting as a career. Although she no longer plans to pursue a career in accounting, she said she still finds relevance to the skills acquired.
“They can see the relevance because we’ve shown them every day through discussion and critical consideration of things going on in the real world where it is relevant. It makes the class something that could be if you just read the text and just discuss the terms and vocabulary, something that can be very boring turns into something they really want to engage in,” Ligocki said.
One way Ligocki adds relevance is through Shark Tank videos, where students look at entrepreneurship, business practices and investment on the show.
Ligocki said he’s noticed a shift away from a college degree as being the only path for students to pursue and that building good financial skills is a basis for any career and an important life skill.
“They may not major in business, but those principles of money management, hopefully spending less than you make and managing debt, those are things we all deal with and kids are going to be dealing with. Even though they are electives, I think they might be as useful as anything else we do and they certainly will be utilized to some degree,” Ligocki said.