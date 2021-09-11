SHERIDAN — A Constitution Day celebration planned for Sept. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will focus on the relevancy and resiliency of the U.S. Constitution.
The event will include Constitution trivia, a We the People showcase from Sheridan High School Advanced Placement American Government and Politics and a question and answer session with the audience and a panel.
The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The National Society of U.S. Daughters of 1812 and The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Wyoming.
Those unable to attend in person will also be able to stream the event.
For more information, see wyotheater.com.