SHERIDAN — Three students were selected to represent Sheridan College on the 2021 All-Wyoming Academic Team. Representing Sheridan College this year are Moxie Sigel, Kaelixte Lefave and Sarah McKiven.
Each year, Wyoming community colleges nominate high-achieving students to represent them at the state level. To be eligible, students must demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. In addition, they must complete an All-USA Academic Team application.
Lefave, of Moorcroft, is a second-year athletic training major who is also working toward her Emergency Medical Technician license. She plans to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program in athletic training after earning her associate degree from Sheridan College. Lefave is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa and TRIO and works as a resident assistant and on campus at Thorne-Rider Campus Center.
“This is definitely a tremendous honor to be chosen for this award,” Lefave said. “PTK and Sheridan College have given me a lot of opportunities, and I’m definitely appreciative of the support I’ve gotten.”
From Laramie, Sigel is a majoring in agriculture and secondary education and plans to graduate in May 2022. Her goal is to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program and eventually teach agriculture.
McKiven is currently a health science major originally from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, who is a very active member of Phi Theta Kappa. She plans to transfer into the dental hygiene program at Sheridan College next year and plans to become a dental hygienist after graduating with her associate degree.
“We are tremendously proud of our students who were selected for this prestigious honor,” said Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley. “These students not only excel academically, but also demonstrate outstanding leadership on campus and in their respective communities.”
The student who receives the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in each state is named a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar or a New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar. The program annually recognizes 104 Scholars nationwide. Each New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar receives special recognition at the Association of Community College Trustees Congress while the New Century Transfer Pathway Scholars receive special recognition at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention. Each state’s winners will be announced in late March.