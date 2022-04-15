BIG HORN — Big Horn High School’s sophomores are hosting an “egg my yard” fundraiser for the public this Easter.
To be a part of the festivities, participants can purchase a set amount of eggs. For example, 20 eggs cost $10 and 60 eggs cost $30. These purchased eggs will then be stuffed with sweets by the high school class. The final step includes hiding the eggs in the participant’s front yard the night before Easter. Along with the eggs, a small note will be included from the Easter bunny.
In case of inclement weather, the eggs will be placed in a box on the participant’s porch.
Yards in Big Horn and Sheridan are fair game for the event.
The idea behind the event is to provide a break for parents with their child still enjoying an egg-finding experience. The event has not been done in previous years at Big Horn.
“Saydee Zimmer, our class vice president, found the idea when we were searching for spring and Easter-themed fundraisers, and we thought it was a great way to relieve the stress parents have with buying eggs, filling them up with candy and hiding them without their children finding out,” BHHS sophomore class President Emma Prior said.
Funds will go toward the class’ junior prom next year.
“The really neat thing is that we have families that are not only purchasing eggs for their yards, but also providing for other families that may not have the resources to do so,” BHHS social studies teacher Justin Kidneigh said.
The class said the fundraiser is hopefully going to be handed down to a freshman or sophomore class when the current class graduates, making it a tradition.