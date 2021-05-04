SHERIDAN — Students and parents of Sheridan County School District 2 made a pretty clear choice, voting to go with “option B” for the 2022-23 school calendar.
Students and parents of SCSD2, as well as staff and community members, were able to vote on two options for the 2022-23 school calendar, including when they preferred to have Christmas break.
According to Scott Stults, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources, option A would have scheduled the holiday break for Dec. 19-30, 2022. The preferred option B, however, has the start of the break two days later, from Dec. 21, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023.
In both options, the school year would run from Aug. 30 to June 2.
Out of a total of 742 responses, 59% choose options B. That included 71% of the 259 staff members who participated in the survey, with 52% of 472 parents making the same choice.
The survey results were presented to the SCSD2 Board of Trustees, with the school calendar unanimously approved at the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.