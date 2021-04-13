SHERIDAN — Students and parents of Sheridan County School District 2, as well as staff and community members, will soon get their say on the district’s school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re always working a couple years in advance to provide a calendar for that year,” said Scott Stults, assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources.
Stults said there will be two basic options for the 2022-23 calendar, with the primary difference between the two being the dates for Christmas break.
According to Stults, “option A” would schedule the holiday break for Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. “Option B” would move the break to two days later, from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4.
In both options, the school year would run from Aug. 30 to June 2. Stults said that would mean the first two weeks would be limited to four days of instruction, “which is preferred by all the teachers.”
Another common feature of both calendar options is that spring break would be slated for the end of the third quarter.
A survey last year indicated that 62% of the 403 respondents preferred having the break at the end of the third quarter, while 38% preferred it to be aligned with Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming, which would be around mid-March.
Stults first presented the calendar options to the SCSD2 Board of Trustees at its April 5 meeting.
“I will take any feedback you have,” Stults said. “This is informational at this point.”
Board members, however, won’t be making the final decision. Instead, students, parents, staff and community members have a chance to choose which option they’d prefer.
Stults said the two options would be posted on the district website, scsd2.com, where they would be able to vote.
“We’ll notify people through our messenger system. We’ll send it out so they know,” Stults said. “It could be (posted online) as early as tomorrow. No later than Thursday.”
He added that the results of the online survey will be presented to the SCSD2 board at its next regular meeting May 3, with board members then having the option to take action.