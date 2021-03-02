SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming has announced the selections for the Trustees' Scholars Award.
The UW Trustees’ Scholars Award is the premier scholarship for Wyoming’s high school seniors. Sheridan High School has eight students who have been selected for this scholarship: Fisher Burris, Tyler Hegy, Megan Hoffmann, Micall Hoopes, Marguerite Hubert, Brayden James, Julia Kutz and Kathryn Moran.
Big Horn High School's Kendall Redinger was also chosen.
To be considered for the Trustees’ Scholars Award, students had to submit their UW Admissions application by Dec. 1, 2020. A committee reviewed the completed applications and made selections based on the applicant pool reviewing GPA, test scores and academic rigor. Of the approximately 850 Wyoming students who applied and were admitted by Dec. 1 to UW, 250 were reviewed by committee to be considered for the Trustees’ Scholars Award, of which 180 were invited to participate in the remainder of the selection process. One hundred students were awarded the scholarship.
Students who are identified to proceed to the next level were invited to submit a resume and complete short-answer questions. The UW selection committee reviewed these candidates, and invited finalists to participate in a video-format interview last month.
Students who receive the Trustees’ Scholars Award will have a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree — or up to eight consecutive semesters — including tuition, mandatory fees, university room and board, which is valued at more than $70,000.