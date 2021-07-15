SHERIDAN — As the calendar recently flipped from June to July, Scott Stults took on a new role as the top administrator for Sheridan County School District 2.
Stults, who first joined the school district in 1998 as principal at Highland Park Elementary School, officially took the reins as superintendent from Craig Dougherty on July 1.
Stults admits he’s still getting used to being the boss at SDSC2, laughing while retelling a story in which he mistakenly wandered into this old office, where he most recently served as assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources.
“That’s a new change for me,” Stults said. “When I hear the title superintendent, I kind of catch my breath. It’s an awesome responsibility.”
While he might wear a new hat, what isn’t new is Stults’ commitment to education, to students and to staff.
Stults’ career in education started more than three decades ago as a middle school teacher and high school varsity football and wrestling coach in Thermopolis. Then, it was on to Casper, where he continued in similar roles.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “That’s what I loved doing.”
As a teacher, Stults felt he could make a difference. As a coach, he could develop even better relationships with students and help impact their lives in a positive way.
But, if he wanted to make an even bigger impact, Stults said he realized that would mean taking on a bigger role. That’s when he began his role as an administrator as assistant principal at Natrona County High School assistant principal for two years before coming to SCSD2.
For the next 22 years, Stults served in a variety of roles, including at Highland Park, Sheridan Junior High School principal, director of elementary education and his more recent role as assistant superintendent.
When Dougherty announced his pending retirement in 2020, Stults beat out 32 applicants to be his successor.
“Now, I have the opportunity to have even more of an impact,” Stults said, sitting in his new office, adding he plans this to be the last stop. “My goal is to end my career in education as superintendent at District 2.”
Until that time comes, Stults said the plan is to continue the district’s mission to serve the needs of all students and provide the best education possible, while also remembering and acknowledging its SCSD2’s teachers and staff that make it happen.
“That’s our job,” Stults said. “If nothing else, we want to make sure each day counts.
“It’s the question of the why focusing on the who. Why do we do what we do?” he added. “Our kids are just not a number.”
To that end, Stults said he’s not planning to make any earth-shattering changes as superintendent. After all, as the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“This district is doing the right things for the right reasons,” he said. “I can’t be more proud of all the people serving this district.
“Quite honestly, I believe you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. And I have a phenomenal team here.”
Sure, there will be tweaks from time to time. After all, part of the job is to reflect and review on how to best educate students.
“I’d like to see us graduate 100% of our students. Are we there? No,” Stults said. “Can we get there? I hope so.
“We have a great system,” he added. “It sounds like a cliche but it takes a village. We have to do this together.”
To have that sense of team, Stults said he plans to continue to be accessible as possible, both to his staff and to the community.
“I don’t want that to change,” he said. “No matter what position I’m in, I want to be approachable. I want people to know I’m available.
“That’s how we get better. We get better through feedback.”
While he’s only getting started as superintendent, Stults already has his supporters who believe he will help continue the district to be one of the top K-12 school districts in the state.
Susan Wilson, SCSD2 Board of Trustees chair, said she believes Stults has a chance to thrive, and this district with it, as the district’s new boss. One reason for that is his ability to open lines of communication, both with the board and the community.
“He knows that needs to change,” she said. “He will be up front with people. With Scott, there’s no question on where he’s coming from.”
“He’s totally respectful of all the people who work for the district. We expect that to continue,” she added. “We’re just looking for really great things from him.”